Necessary preparations taken for upcoming national election: IGP

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun talks to reporters after attending the 13th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Police Blood Bank in the city's Rajarbagh Police Lines on 12 December 2023. Photo: UNB

All necessary preparations have been taken so that the upcoming national election can be held in free, fair and festive manner, said Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Tuesday (12 December).

"We have necessary training, logistics and equipment and we are fully prepared with our manpower," he said while talking to reporters after attending the 13th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Police Blood Bank in the city's Rajarbagh Police Lines.

"Already we have taken special plans for tackling pre-election, election-time and post-election situations and we are working as per the directive of the Election Commission after the announcement of election schedule," he added.

Replying to a question, the IGP said "Our intelligence-based operations are being conducted to take action against any kind of sabotage and you all know that sporadic attacks are being carried out in different palces. Police are well prepared to provide necessary support for holding a free election dealing with all sabotage activities."

"We have not received any list of criminals or illegal arms holders from the EC but we have been directed to arrest them," he said.

The drive against criminals and illegal arms holders will continue, he added.