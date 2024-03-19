If could spoil national polls, undemocratic forces would have emerged in country: Arafat

Arafat addressing the iftar distribution programme organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League at South Point School and College ground in Mohakhali, marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 17 March. Photo: BSS
Arafat addressing the iftar distribution programme organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League at South Point School and College ground in Mohakhali, marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 17 March. Photo: BSS

If the BNP had been successful in spoiling the 7 January national elections, undemocratic forces would have emerged in the country, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (19 March).

"BNP wanted to thwart the January 7 elections. But, with the support of the country's people, Awami League (AL) had made their efforts abortive," he said while addressing the iftar distribution programme organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League at South Point School and College ground in Mohakhali, marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 17 March, said an official release.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain addressed the event as the chief guest with Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash in the chair.

Arafat urged the BNP leaders to return to practising clean politics.

"You should be respectful to democracy and do politics following the electoral process," he said.

 

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat / BNP / election

