I was treated unfairly: Sharif Uddin 

The ACC raised 13 allegations of irregularities against the sacked official

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected

Sharif Uddin, recently sacked deputy assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said he is being treated in an "unjust manner".

He made the remarks in response to the ACC video message allegations released on Monday (21 February).

On Sunday, ACC Secretary Dr Mahbub Hossain told a media brief that Sharif kept about Tk94 lakh in his possession for nearly one and a half years, which was recovered on a drive at the land office in Cox's Bazar.

Addressing the allegation, Sharif said, "After confiscating the money from Cox's Bazar we brought it to our Chattogram office. I kept it in the office vault and all of our DDs and directors knew about it."

He went on to say that the process of depositing seized money in Bangladesh Bank is very complicated and the central bank told the ACC to deposit the seized money in a vault. As it takes time to process a case, the seized currency would not be available immediately during trial.

"The case with the DC office and the depositing was to be done under their authority that involved risks of compromising the security of seized evidence. There are many instances of sensitive evidence going missing at the DC office," said Sharif.

He said there is no specific law or guideline preventing the investigating officer of a case from holding seized money and he had written a report about it before being transferred to Patuakhali.

"There was no criminal intent for not depositing the money to the treasury," Sharif said.

Commenting on another allegation of not handing over investigation documents to ACC after being transferred to Patuakhali, Sharif said he had left behind 130 dockets in six cupboards at the ACC Chattogram office.

"I was not given any order to hand over the files, not even after I was transferred to Patuakhali. Despite that departmental action has been taken against me for not providing the documents," added the former ACC official.

ACC officer Sharif Uddin / ACC

