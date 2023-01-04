Human Rights Forum condemns attacks on Mro community

Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) has condemned and expressed deep concerns over the continued violence on the Mro community including the latest arson attack in Langkom Karbari Para of Lama, Bandarban.

In a statement Wednesday (3 January), the forum said that it is grimly disturbed to learn that Lama Rubber Industries Limited has perpetrated another arson attack upon the Mro indigenous community in Langkom Karbari Para of Lama.

Besides, it also demanded independent investigation into the events and urged the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"According to media reports, hundreds of goons allegedly hired by Lama Rubber Industries Limited initiated the attack on the indigenous people around 1am Monday (2 January). The goons burnt down and vandalised over a dozen houses of the Mro indigenous community and looted their mobile phones, household items, poultries, cattle, and other belongings. The Mro people fled to the jungle to escape physical harm during the attack," read the statement.

Calling for effective action to ensure justice, safety, and human rights of the victims, the forum said the perpetrators get encouraged in absence of government action.

Earlier on 3 January, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission (CHTC) expressed deep concerns over the incident.

The CHTC said the influential Lama Rubber Industries Limited has long been repeatedly perpetrating violence and arson attack upon the indigenous peoples of Langkom Karbari Para, Joychandra Tripura Karbari Para, and Rangen Karbari Para of Sarai union under Lama Upazila of Bandarban with the intention to grab their land.

The commission said it released two separate press statements on 30 April and 28 September last year and justice and protection for the indigenous communities, their traditional land, and the environment.

It complained that the recent attack on 2 January is a result of the government's repeated failure to bring into account those who were responsible for the previous attacks.

CHTC also requested the government to provide immediate food support and shelter for the victims and ensure their safety and protection of human rights.