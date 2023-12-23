Human chain formed demanding cancellation of 43rd BCS non-cadre circular

The 43rd BCS result aspirants have been continuously protesting against the non-cadre circular of the 43rd BCS, claiming it to be farcical and discriminatory.

The candidates formed a human chain at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday demanding the cancellation of the current circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.

Earlier, they held various programs including press conferences, human chains in front of PSC wearing shrouds and sit-in programmes to meet their demand.

In today's human chain, the job seekers again demanded to cancel the non-cadre choice list of the 43rd BCS and publish a new circular with more posts and no discrimination in line with the previous BCS.

The BCS result aspirants said that although there is no rule to publish cadre and non-cadre results together, the PSC has announced to publish the results together for the 43rd BCS. As a result, the number of non-cadre posts has decreased significantly.

Speakers at the human chain also said their movement will continue until their demands are met. "We have no choice but to protest."

Earlier, on Thursday, the result aspirants formed a human chain and staged a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC) demanding the re-publication of the non-cadre circular of 43rd BCS increasing the number of non-cadre posts.

More than 200 job seekers took up positions in front of the PSC from 10:30am and chanted slogans.

At that time, many candidates were seen taking up their positions wearing shrouds.

Earlier on Monday, the result aspirants held a press conference at Maulana Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club demanding the cancellation of the circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.

The result aspirants alleged that the meritorious job seekers are losing confidence in the PSC.

The PSC is trying to publish cadre and non-cadre results of the 43rd BCS together. But out of the 1,342 posts in the non-cadre circular, only 360 posts are for general candidates where six to seven thousand general candidates will be forced to return empty-handed, they said.