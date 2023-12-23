Human chain formed demanding cancellation of 43rd BCS non-cadre circular

Bangladesh

UNB
23 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Human chain formed demanding cancellation of 43rd BCS non-cadre circular

UNB
23 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 08:24 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 43rd BCS result aspirants have been continuously protesting against the non-cadre circular of the 43rd BCS, claiming it to be farcical and discriminatory.

The candidates formed a human chain at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday demanding the cancellation of the current circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.

Earlier, they held various programs including press conferences, human chains in front of PSC wearing shrouds and sit-in programmes to meet their demand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In today's human chain, the job seekers again demanded to cancel the non-cadre choice list of the 43rd BCS and publish a new circular with more posts and no discrimination in line with the previous BCS.

The BCS result aspirants said that although there is no rule to publish cadre and non-cadre results together, the PSC has announced to publish the results together for the 43rd BCS. As a result, the number of non-cadre posts has decreased significantly.

Speakers at the human chain also said their movement will continue until their demands are met. "We have no choice but to protest."

Earlier, on Thursday, the result aspirants formed a human chain and staged a sit-in program in front of the Public Service Commission (PSC) demanding the re-publication of the non-cadre circular of 43rd BCS increasing the number of non-cadre posts.

More than 200 job seekers took up positions in front of the PSC from 10:30am and chanted slogans.

At that time, many candidates were seen taking up their positions wearing shrouds.

Earlier on Monday, the result aspirants held a press conference at Maulana Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club demanding the cancellation of the circular and separate publication of cadre and non-cadre results.

The result aspirants alleged that the meritorious job seekers are losing confidence in the PSC.

The PSC is trying to publish cadre and non-cadre results of the 43rd BCS together. But out of the 1,342 posts in the non-cadre circular, only 360 posts are for general candidates where six to seven thousand general candidates will be forced to return empty-handed, they said.

Top News

PSC / Bangladesh Public Service / Human chain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

12h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

59m | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

1h | Multimedia
The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

3h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

5h | Multimedia