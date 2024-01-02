Human chain demands investigation into journalist Imran's death in Ctg road accident

A human chain was formed in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila on Tuesday demanding justice for the death of journalist Imran Hossain.

Imran was fatally run over by a vehicle locally known as 'Chander Gari', prompting a call for the immediate arrest of those involved, reads a press release.

The human chain also highlighted the pressing need for road safety reforms.

In a rally organised by journalist Mubin Bin Solaiman, Rupali Rangunia Editor Enayetur Rahim expressed deep concern over the recurring incidents involving reckless driving of unfit vehicles.

Rahim revealed that in the last year alone, 12 people in Rangunia upazila succumbed to accidents involving these vehicles. However, none of the drivers or owners of these vehicles have faced legal consequences.

"In the last decade, more than fifty lives have been lost and over a hundred individuals have been crippled on the Kaptai road in Rangunia. No action has been taken against the owners of these vehicles, who often wield political influence.

"The culprits should be brought to justice immediately by uncovering the real facts behind Imran's death," Rahim said.

Nizam Uddin Badsha, health and population affairs secretary of Rangunia upazila Awami League, addressed the safety concerns on the roads, emphasising the urgent need for intervention.

He urged the administration to take swift action against the proliferation of Chander Gari.

Journalist Mustafa Yousuf, highlighting Imran's impactful writing and the threats he received, lamented his "mysterious" demise in a road accident.

Yousuf called for immediate action to bring the culprits to justice, revealing the real reason behind Imran's death.