Human chain demands investigation into journalist Imran's death in Ctg road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

Human chain demands investigation into journalist Imran's death in Ctg road accident

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 08:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A human chain was formed in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila on Tuesday demanding justice for the death of journalist Imran Hossain.

Imran was fatally run over by a vehicle locally known as 'Chander Gari', prompting a call for the immediate arrest of those involved, reads a press release. 

The human chain also highlighted the pressing need for road safety reforms.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a rally organised by journalist Mubin Bin Solaiman, Rupali Rangunia Editor Enayetur Rahim expressed deep concern over the recurring incidents involving reckless driving of unfit vehicles. 

Rahim revealed that in the last year alone, 12 people in Rangunia upazila succumbed to accidents involving these vehicles. However, none of the drivers or owners of these vehicles have faced legal consequences.

"In the last decade, more than fifty lives have been lost and over a hundred individuals have been crippled on the Kaptai road in Rangunia. No action has been taken against the owners of these vehicles, who often wield political influence. 

"The culprits should be brought to justice immediately by uncovering the real facts behind Imran's death," Rahim said.

Nizam Uddin Badsha, health and population affairs secretary of Rangunia upazila Awami League, addressed the safety concerns on the roads, emphasising the urgent need for intervention. 

He urged the administration to take swift action against the proliferation of Chander Gari.

Journalist Mustafa Yousuf, highlighting Imran's impactful writing and the threats he received, lamented his "mysterious" demise in a road accident. 

Yousuf called for immediate action to bring the culprits to justice, revealing the real reason behind Imran's death.

Top News

Chattogram / journalist death / Human chain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

9h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

8h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

13h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

11m | Videos
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

2h | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

3h | Videos
Where does the expired mobile tower go?

Where does the expired mobile tower go?

1h | Videos