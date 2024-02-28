Take steps to reduce time, complexity in recruitment: President asks PSC

Bangladesh

UNB
28 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:33 pm

Related News

Take steps to reduce time, complexity in recruitment: President asks PSC

The president also asked the commission to ensure transparency and accountability in its every work

UNB
28 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:33 pm
A delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission&#039;s annual report 2023 to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: UNB
A delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission's annual report 2023 to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed  Shahabuddin on Wednesday stressed the need for taking effective steps including increasing the use of technology to reduce the complexity and lengthy processing time in the government recruitment.

He came up with the directive when a delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission's annual report 2023 to the president at Bangabhaban.

The president also asked the commission to ensure transparency and accountability in its every work.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the meeting, the PSC chairman informed the president about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the commission.

President Shahabuddin said all the activities of the commission should be conducted in a manner that enables the country's talented youth to join public service with a dedicated commitment to serving the people.

He also asked the PSC delegation to give importance to candidate's patriotism, honesty and devotion and spirit of the Liberation War during selection process. 

Expressing satisfaction over the activities of the PSC, the president hoped that the commission would become more dynamic in the future and would be able to reduce the time of the recruitment process.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.

Top News

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / PSC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

39m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos