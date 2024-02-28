Take steps to reduce time, complexity in recruitment: President asks PSC

A delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission's annual report 2023 to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Wednesday (28 February). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday stressed the need for taking effective steps including increasing the use of technology to reduce the complexity and lengthy processing time in the government recruitment.

He came up with the directive when a delegation led by Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain presented the commission's annual report 2023 to the president at Bangabhaban.

The president also asked the commission to ensure transparency and accountability in its every work.

During the meeting, the PSC chairman informed the president about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the commission.

President Shahabuddin said all the activities of the commission should be conducted in a manner that enables the country's talented youth to join public service with a dedicated commitment to serving the people.

He also asked the PSC delegation to give importance to candidate's patriotism, honesty and devotion and spirit of the Liberation War during selection process.

Expressing satisfaction over the activities of the PSC, the president hoped that the commission would become more dynamic in the future and would be able to reduce the time of the recruitment process.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.