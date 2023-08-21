Human chain formed in Bagerhat to protect rivers

Environment

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:18 pm

Human chain formed in Bagerhat to protect rivers

A human chain was formed in Bagerhat today (21 August) morning under the theme "My river is my life, save the river to save the country". 

The human chain was formed by the Green Youth Forum Bagerhat and Initiative for Right View (IRV) on the banks of the Bhairab river in Jatrapur union of Bagerhat sadar upazila.

Bagerhat Poribesh Surokkhay Nagorik Comittee General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Liton, Member Sheikh Abdul Ghani, IRV Field Coordinator Hasan Mahmud Jasim, Youth Members Sheikh Alimuzzaman and Sheikh Saikat Ali, among others, spoke on the occasion. 

Mahbubur Rahman Liton said, "Many rivers, canals and government water bodies of Bagerhat are in the possession of influential people. If these rivers are not rescued, it will be difficult to maintain the balance of the environment."

If rivers are destroyed, many people will lose their livelihoods, he added.

