Home ministry reprimands four police officials for misconduct 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reprimanded four police officials for misconduct, gross negligence in duties and non-professional behaviour.

The four officials are Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, additional inspector general currently attached to the Police Headquarters, Md Salahuddin Shikder, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, special officer in-charge (superintendent of police) of Barishal Range DIG Office, and Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The Public Security Division has issued a gazette in this regard saying that the action has been taken as the allegations brought against them have been proved.

On 27 September, Investigating Officer Md Toufiq Mahbub submitted a probe report on the allegations against Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain.

According to the report, Shakhawat harassed the wife of one of his subordinates and also got involved in illicit relationships with other women while he was posted at the Chattogram range police.

He also used to torture his wife Farzana Sharmin physically and mentally for dowry and used to return home at midnight getting drunk, the report said.

As per the report, he divorced his wife and married the subordinate's wife by forcing her to divorce her husband which has tarnished the reputation of the police department.

Several cases were filed against him by his wife and the police headquarters on these allegations.

Meanwhile, Md Salahuddin Shikder has been reprimanded on allegation of taking no action during a clash between police personnel and local Awami League activists centering illicit relationship with a woman while he was the additional police super in Jashore.

According to sources, on 11 January 2021, three police personnel arrested Mahmud Hasan Bipu, general secretary of Jashore Metro Awami League, after the clash and tortured him. The next day police also vandalised the residents of some Awami League activists.

In another case, Kazi Md Fazlul Karim has been found guilty of gross negligence of public duties while investigating allegations of kidnapping and snatching a large amount of money against a former police sub-inspector of the Detective Branch (north) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

However, Md Mizanur Rahman has been reprimanded for taking bribes from the gamblers when he was posted in Dinajpur as additional superintendent of police.