Helena Jahangir on 14-day remand in four cases

A Dhaka court placed Helena Jahangir, a suspended member of the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs, on 14-day remand in four separate cases on Tuesday.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after the investigation officer sought a 7-day remand for interrogation in each case.

Before that, Helena Jahangir was produced before the court after the conclusion of her three-day remand in another case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Among the four cases, one was filed on charge of fraudulence and rest under the Telecommunication Regulatory Act, Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.

One Abdur Rahman had filed the fraudulence case against Helena with Pallabi Police Station on Monday alleging that she had taken Tk54,000 in the name of appointing Bhola correspondent in Joyjatra Television.

Helena is also facing more cases filed under Special Power Act and Wild Animal (conservation and security) Act.

RAB conducted a drive in her residence on 29 July and seized a large amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena Jahangir is the chairman.