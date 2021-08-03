Helena Jahangir on 14-day remand in four cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 09:07 pm

Related News

Helena Jahangir on 14-day remand in four cases

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 09:07 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

A Dhaka court placed Helena Jahangir, a suspended member of the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs, on 14-day remand in four separate cases on Tuesday.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after the investigation officer sought a 7-day remand for interrogation in each case.  

Before that, Helena Jahangir was produced before the court after the conclusion of her three-day remand in another case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Among the four cases, one was filed on charge of fraudulence and rest under the Telecommunication Regulatory Act, Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.

One Abdur Rahman had filed the fraudulence case against Helena with Pallabi Police Station on Monday alleging that she had taken Tk54,000 in the name of appointing Bhola correspondent in Joyjatra Television.

 Helena is also facing more cases filed under Special Power Act and Wild Animal (conservation and security) Act.

 RAB conducted a drive in her residence on 29 July and seized a large amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms. 

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena Jahangir is the chairman.

 

Top News

Helena Jahangir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

5h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house