Cases against Pori Moni, Helena: Probe at final stage  

The investigation in the cases filed against actor Pori Moni and Helena Jahangir is in the final stages, said Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"The CID is probing 15 cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir and others. The interrogation of the accused and witnesses is in the final stages," said CID Chief Mahbubur Rahman while talking to the media at CID headquarters today.

He also noted that the CID will be able to submit police reports of those cases within one or one and half months upon receiving the forensic reports.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

She is now at Kashimpur Jail as she failed to get bail after filing bail pleas several times.

On 29 July, RAB conducted a drive in Helena Jahangir's residence and arrested her.

They also seized a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

Cases filed against them and others in connection were handed over to the CID.