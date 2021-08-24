Cases against Pori Moni, Helena: Probe at final stage  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 02:07 pm

Related News

Cases against Pori Moni, Helena: Probe at final stage  

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 02:07 pm
Cases against Pori Moni, Helena: Probe at final stage  

The investigation in the cases filed against actor Pori Moni and Helena Jahangir is in the final stages, said Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

 "The CID is probing 15 cases against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir and others. The interrogation of the accused and witnesses is in the final stages," said CID Chief Mahbubur Rahman while talking to the media at CID headquarters today.

He also noted that the CID will be able to submit police reports of those cases within one or one and half months upon receiving the forensic reports.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

She is now at Kashimpur Jail as she failed to get bail after filing bail pleas several times.

On 29 July, RAB conducted a drive in Helena Jahangir's residence and arrested her.

They also seized a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

Cases filed against them and others in connection were handed over to the CID.

Top News

Pori Moni / Helena Jahangir / CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

16h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 