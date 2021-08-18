Charges of fraudulence: Helena Jahangir denied bail 

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:09 pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
A Dhaka court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir in a case filed with Pallabi Police Station on charges of fraudulence.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim passed the order after hearing her bail petition.

On Tuesday, Helena, a suspended member of Awami League's subcommittee on women's affairs, secured bail in a case filed under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Act for operating an IPTV channel illegally. 

Earlier on 3 August, she was placed on 14-day remand in four separate cases, reports Jagonews24.com.

Before that, she was arrested on 29 July, after RAB conducted a drive in her residence and seized a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

She was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena is the chairman.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

