Helena Jahangir secures bail

Expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir has secured bail in a case filed under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Act for operating an IPTV channel illegally.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman passed the order today.

On 29 July, RAB conducted a drive in her residence, seizing a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena Jahangir is the chairman.

In this connection, RAB sued Helena under sections 35, 55 and 63 of the telecommunication act with Pallabi Police Station on charges of illegally operating Joyjatra IPTV without any kind of permission or licensing.

She was sued in three other cases, one was sued on charge of fraudulence and the rest were filed under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.