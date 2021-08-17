Helena Jahangir secures bail

Crime

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:48 pm

Related News

Helena Jahangir secures bail

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:48 pm
Helena Jahangir secures bail

Expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir has secured bail in a case filed under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Act for operating an IPTV channel illegally.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman passed the order today.

On 29 July, RAB conducted a drive in her residence, seizing a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena Jahangir is the chairman.

In this connection, RAB sued Helena under sections 35, 55 and 63 of the telecommunication act with Pallabi Police Station on charges of illegally operating Joyjatra IPTV without any kind of permission or licensing.

She was sued in three other cases, one was sued on charge of fraudulence and the rest were filed under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.

Bangladesh / Top News

Helena Jahangir / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

2h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan