BFIU seeks bank statements of Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 06:06 pm

Pori Moni was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 4 August

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir.

Pori Moni was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 4 August, during a raid in the Banani area along with illicit drugs, liquors.

Meanwhile, the RAB arrested Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan apartment on 29 July.

Later, RAB-4 officer Idris Ali filed a case with Pallabi Police Station under Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act for operating IPTV Joyjatra Television without government approval and license and running its office illegally in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The IPTV office was sealed off following RAB's raid.

