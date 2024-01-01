AL rally creates traffic gridlock in Dhanmondi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:06 pm

Photo: Traffic Alert/Istiaq Rupu
Photo: Traffic Alert/Istiaq Rupu

Vehicular movement came to a standstill in the capital's Dhanmondi area as the ruling Awami League (AL) held an election campaign rally in Kalabagan on Monday (1 January). 

The rally, organised by the AL Dhaka South and North Metropolitan units, commenced after 2:00pm, bringing together a mass of AL leaders and supporters, along with affiliated bodies.

Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally as the chief guest at around 3:00pm. 

Ahead of the rally, the Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) formed diversion points to reach the rally venue at Science Lab Crossing, Panthapath Crossing, Dhanmondi 27 Crossing and Dhanmondi 3 Crossing, citing "convenience for all city residents."

Meanwhile, commuters suffered immensely as the roads were blocked around those areas.

Mohammad Nazmus Sakib, a Mirpur resident whose office is at the New Market area, had to spend more than one hour to reach work. 

"Usually, it takes around 30 minutes but this afternoon, it took more than an hour. The traffic was immense as thousands of political activists and supporters crowded in Mirpur road towards Kalabagan," he said. 

Presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was also addressed by party's General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman as well as central and metropolitan leaders.

