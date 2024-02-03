MRT to build three skywalks at key metro stations

TBS Illustration

The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) authorities are set to construct three skywalks at three metro stations connecting them with prominent locations to provide easier and direct access for commuters.

One of the skywalks will be established at Farmgate station, connecting to the Farmgate foot overbridge. The second one will be positioned at Shahbagh station, facilitating a direct link to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). The third skywalk is planned to provide access to the Bangladesh Secretariat from the Secretariat station in Paltan.

A metro rail skywalk is an elevated, covered pathway connecting stations to points of interest like malls and transport hubs. Positioned above tracks, it offers a weather-protected route, enhancing commuter convenience and reducing street traffic congestion.

The decision was made in the latest meeting of the project implementation committee of MRT Line-6 held on 27 November 2023. At the meeting, another decision was made to promptly initiate a pre-feasibility study for extending MRT Line-6 from Uttara to Tongi.

Officials say that upon completion, these skywalks will streamline the movement of metro users.

For instance, commuters landing at Farmgate station will have direct access to the Farmgate foot over bridge, allowing them to reach Farmgate directly from the station, while those at Shahbagh station can seamlessly enter BSMMU, they say.

Meanwhile, works on two skywalks are underway at Shahbagh station. One of them connects to BIRDEM Hospital, and the other one connects to the Shahbagh foot-overbridge.

DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said that both passengers and authorities are eager for the construction of the skywalks.

Regarding the progress, he said building the skywalk for the Bangladesh Secretariat requires special considerations due to access control, and discussions with the Home Ministry are underway to address this matter.

Siddique said the BSMMU authority has approved the proposed skywalk, and it is currently in the design stage.

He added that the skywalks will have two ramps – one towards the hospital's cabin block and another to the super-specialised unit – to accommodate the increasing number of patients and visitors in the hospital from across the country.

"Regarding the third skywalk, our plan was to connect it directly to the Farmgate foot-over bridge from the Farmgate metro station. However, there has been a development where the city corporation is planning to install an escalator for the convenience of elderly and special-needs individuals at the location where the skywalk ramp was supposed to be attached," he said.

The DMTCL boss further said, "If we do not attach the ramp to the foot over bridge, then a metro passenger will have to get down from the station and climb again on the foot-over bridge to pass the Farmgate intersection, which will be tiresome for commuters."

However, he assured that discussions are ongoing with the authorities concerned to resolve the issue.

When asked about the budget for these projects, Siddique said that the budget will be determined after completing the designs for these projects.

He said the funds for the project are expected to come from the main Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project allotment, as additional developments for ongoing projects are managed within the project cost.

Siddique clarified that there are no immediate plans for additional skywalks beyond the proposed three. However, he highlighted ongoing construction, including a skywalk connecting Shahbagh station to the foot-over bridge towards the national museum and a ramp leading to BIRDEM Hospital, which is nearing completion.