Heat wave may abate with light to moderate rainfall, says met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am Thursday.

"Light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country", said a met office bulletin issued here on Thursday.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and the districts of Gopalganj and Manikganj and it may abate from some places.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it said.

A low pressure area has formed over Northeast Bay and adjoining area. It is likely to intensify. The well-marked low over Rajasthan and adjoining area persists over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through the centre of well-marked low, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across southeastern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded by 37.5 degree Celsius at Sayedpur and minimum temperature today was recorded by 26.0 degree Celsius at Kutubdia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 35 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.

The sun sets at 6:29pm on Thursday and rises at 5:35am Friday in the capital.