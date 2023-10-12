Woman gives birth to five babies at DMCH

One of the female newborns died while undergoing treatment

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A woman has given birth to five premature babies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this morning (12 October).

Of the quintuplets, one was a boy and four were girls. 

However, one of the female newborns died while undergoing treatment, DMCH Director Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The remaining four are currently at the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital, said.

The mother, Munsura Akhtar, hailing from Narsingdi, had a normal delivery in the hospital's labour ward.

