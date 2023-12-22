Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies at DMCH

Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies at DMCH

The deceased was identified as Md Sagor, 30, son of Mobarak Ali.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An inmate of Dhaka central jail died on Friday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), police said.

The deceased was identified as Md Sagor, 30, son of Mobarak Ali.

Prison guard Al Amin said that Md. Sagar fell sick in Dhaka Central Jail this morning.

Later, the jail guards took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11:40 am for treatment, but the doctor on duty declared him dead after examination.

Confirming the report, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia said that the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

