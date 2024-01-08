Woman gives birth to quintuplets at DMCH

Health

UNB
08 January, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 08:04 pm

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

A 26-year-old woman gave birth to five children at once at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Ruma Akter, hailed from Sadar upazila of Chandpur district and wife of Shahid Molla, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Saudi, gave birth to two daughters and three sons around 11:00 am under the care of Dr Nazma Haque, head of Giyani department of DMCH.

Of them, one daughter was found dead during delivery.

However, the remaining four others are in good health. They were kept in the NICU of the neonatal unit due to being underweight. 

Ruma was admitted at the hospital early Sunday with labour pain.

After waiting for eight years, the couple has been blessed with quintuplets.

Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, said all necessary assistance will be provided for the treatment of the four children.

 

