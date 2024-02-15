ACC finds irregularities in providing medical services to patients at DMCH

The Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC) on Thursday conducted an enforcement operation following complaints of irregularities in providing medical services to patients at Dhaka Medical College Hospital ( DMCH)

During the operation, when the team stayed in the hospital in disguise, various irregularities were observed in the provision of services to the patients.

The truth of the complaint is found by talking to the patients and their relatives who come for the service, the ACC team said.

The team also observed during the raid that various attendants of the radiology department were charging more than the stipulated price from the patients for the tests.

Alongside, the team also found during the operation that money was being extorted by some Ansar members for providing quick services to patients.

Later, the hospital authority assured the team during the meeting with the director of the hospital that they would take action about the irregularities.

The enforcement team will submit a detailed report to the commission after reviewing the information collected during the operation.