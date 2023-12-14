Woman gives birth inside ambulance while returning home with husband's body in Satkhira

A woman has given birth to a baby girl inside an ambulance on the way to her home in Ashashuni upazila with the body of her husband who died at hospital in Satkhira town.

Family sources said Altaf Hossain, 34, a brick kiln worker of Pratapnagar of the upazila, died of cancer on Tuesday at Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

On Wednesday morning when his pregnant wife Rahima Khatun was returning to Pratapnagar with the body of her husband in an ambulance she experienced labour pains and subsequently she gave birth to a baby girl.

Abu Dawud Dhali, chairman of the Pratapnagar union parishad, said the family is in deep mourning, and the union parishad assured them of all necessary support.