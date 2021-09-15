Specialist video doctor booths launching in 30 towns across Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

Specialist video doctor booths launching in 30 towns across Bangladesh

Doctors of around 20+ specialities will be available for consultation at these centres

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:41 pm
Specialist video doctor booths launching in 30 towns across Bangladesh

 

Digital Hospital, a brand of Digital Healthcare Solutions, is launching 30 specialist doctor booths outside metro cities, where patients can consult specialist doctors from Dhaka at their local healthcare centres through video calls.

Digital Healthcare Solutions is a social business with a mission to make healthcare accessible to all using technology and creativity, read a press release.

The initiative has been taken to ensure the reach of quality healthcare services in the country's remote areas including Polashbari in Gaibandha, Maderganj in Jamalpur, Dumuria in Khulna, Birampur in Dinajpur, and Burichong in Cumilla.                                  

Doctors with around 20+ specialities - including medicine, gynaecology, dermatology, paediatrics, cardiology, and endocrinology - will be available for consultation at these centres.

By focusing on gynaecology and paediatrics, Digital Hospital hopes to support new mothers, fathers, and children across the nation to access specialised care from the town or the village they live in. This eliminates their need to travel to Dhaka, and the additional risk of getting infected with Covid-19 while travelling.

According to a paper published in the International Journal for Equity in Health, families in Bangladesh spend Tk5,338 on average for travel and accommodation to get specialised private hospital care. By bringing specialists to the people, Digital Hospital will help to reduce the cost of healthcare.

The doctor booths in the digital hospital centres are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure smooth communication between the patient and the doctor. The booths have been designed to ensure the patients do not feel any gap in their healthcare services even without the doctor's physical presence.

To further support the patients, assistants will be present at the booths to help them out if need be. Patients will also be able to take any tests prescribed by the doctor at the same digital health centre at a discounted rate.

Andrew Smith, chief compliance officer, Digital Healthcare Solutions, said, "For most families and communities in Bangladesh, to access specialist medical advice, they need to make a long, expensive journey to Dhaka. Now, we are bringing those specialist doctors to the local diagnostic lab or pharmacy in their local community."

Rev: Moin

Bangladesh

Specialist video doctor booths / video doctor booths / Digital Healthcare Solutions

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers