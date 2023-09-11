Seminar titled 'Dengue Management Dilemma' held at BSMMU

The Central Seminar Sub-Committee of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) organised a seminar titled, Dengue Management Dilemma" on Sunday (10 September) in the A-Block auditorium of the university, said a press release.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed spoke at the event.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University is the best in the country in dengue management. 700 adult dengue patients were admitted to this university. Among them, 3 patients died. 200 dengue patients have been admitted and treated in our pediatric department. All of them recovered. Our service quality has improved a lot. Which is appreciated by the high-level people of the country," he said.

He added dengue prevention is better than treatment.

"Everyone should come forward to prevent dengue. Schools, colleges, university students, NGO workers and political workers should be involved in the eradication of dengue mosquito Aedes. Politicians should carry out programmes focusing on prevention," he added.

Professor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain spoke as a special guest on the occasion. Professor Dr Belayet Hussain Siddiqui presided over the event.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Professor Dr Sampreeti Isman of the Respiratory Department.