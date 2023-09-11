Seminar titled 'Dengue Management Dilemma' held at BSMMU

Health

Press Release
11 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

Seminar titled 'Dengue Management Dilemma' held at BSMMU

Press Release
11 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 12:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Central Seminar Sub-Committee of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) organised a seminar titled, Dengue Management Dilemma" on Sunday (10 September) in the A-Block auditorium of the university, said a press release.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed spoke at the event.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University is the best in the country in dengue management. 700 adult dengue patients were admitted to this university. Among them, 3 patients died. 200 dengue patients have been admitted and treated in our pediatric department. All of them recovered. Our service quality has improved a lot. Which is appreciated by the high-level people of the country," he said.

He added dengue prevention is better than treatment.

"Everyone should come forward to prevent dengue. Schools, colleges, university students, NGO workers and political workers should be involved in the eradication of dengue mosquito Aedes. Politicians should carry out programmes focusing on prevention," he added.

Professor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain spoke as a special guest on the occasion. Professor Dr Belayet Hussain Siddiqui presided over the event.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Professor Dr Sampreeti Isman of the Respiratory Department.

BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

58m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

3h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

4h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

4 ways to stop the time

4 ways to stop the time

1h | TBS Career
Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

15h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

17h | TBS Today
'captcha' are coming to an end!

'captcha' are coming to an end!

14h | Tech Talk