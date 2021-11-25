Robi partners with Green Delta Insurance to provide health insurance package ‘hospicash’

Green Delta Insurance's health insurance package "Hospicash" is now available countrywide through Robi Axiata Ltd's digital distribution system, rStores.

Customers can purchase the popular hospicash health insurance packages from the nearby network store of r-stores.

Robi Axiata Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd have recently signed an agreement in this regard. Two exclusive health cashback packages will be sold at a very competitive price through rStores under this partnership, reads a press release.

The packages will cover disability, hospitalisation, surgery, OPD costs, hospicash and accidental cash with a reasonable annual of premium. By removing the hassle of traveling long distances and filling up numerous forms, the initiative promises to benefit both retailers and end users in multiple aspects.

Commenting on the partnership with rStore, Green Delta Insurance Ltd's acting Managing Director and CEO, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said, "We are very excited to be partnering with Robi Axiata and launching our hospicash services through their 10000+ rStores.

"While this partnership will enable us to take our hospicash services to the doorstep of last mile customers who were previously deprived of such services, it will also help Robi Axiata to add a new vertical of services to their rStores", he added.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed said, "The goal of rStore is to vest the power of digitization in our retailers and subsequently providing access to the best digital services, to the people. This partnership with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited gives us the privilege to bring yet another timely service within the reach of everyone".

rStore is an aggregator platform of Robi that empowers retailers to sell products and services like mobile phones, electronics, gadgets, ticketing, mobile recharge, bill payments, insurance etc. Currently, more than 10,000 rStores are available throughout all 64 districts of the country, enabling retailers to make these services accessible for everyone across Bangladesh, reads the statement.