Prolonged screen time: 3 lakh children diagnosed with eye disorders every year

Tahmid Hasan, an 11-year-old sixth grader at a government school in Chattogram, has been suffering from severe headaches for the last eight months, and a specialist advised him to limit his use of electronic devices.

The only entertainment Tahmid enjoys in his leisure time is video games. Classes and exams are on Zoom platform in the pandemic meaning more screen time for children. Tahmid is being treated at the Chittagong Eye Infirmary & Training Complex located in Pahartali.

Tahmid's mother Rokeya Hasan, a homemaker says a specialist prescribed some medicines and eyeglasses, and restricted device usage.

"There is no playground or open spaces near my house where Tahmid can play," Rokeya said, adding she prefers her son stay home with his device.

The eye hospital has similar cases with more than 100 out of 200 patients visiting their paediatric department every day with headaches and refractive error, a common eye disorder, which among other reasons is caused by using too many devices for prolonged periods of time.

Dr Farzana Akter Chowdhury, specialist in the department of paediatrics at the institute, says online classes during the pandemic and limited outdoor activities are reasons for refractive errors in many children.

"Parents should be more careful about this problem," she added.

Paediatricians, who typically treat patients upto 16 years of age says these days 7-11 year olds are suffering from vision problems.

Dr Farzana suggests children take a 20 second break and look at a 20-foot distance, best at a scenic view, after using any device for 20 minutes to reduce chances of eye damage.

In winter, conjunctivitis, primarily caused by allergy, affects children and adults alike. Children are also treated at the department for dust infections, sharp object injuries, and congenital blindness at birth.

According to sources at the Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex, around 12 lakh patients have registered there in the last four years, whereas this year the number is near about more than five lakhs, half of whom are children. The institute is one of the most respected specialised eye hospitals in the division and the hospital provides surgery to poor and middle-class patients on a limited budget.

A new study suggests children's eyesight may be harmed by too much time spent on digital devices. The study published in the journal "PLOS one" found school age children who play computer or mobile video games seven hours or more a week triple their risk of myopia, or near-sightedness.

In the past few years, the prevalence of myopia has increased worldwide. Nearly half of young adults and children in the US and Europe have this condition – double the prevalence than 50 years ago. The numbers are even higher in Asia. One reason for this is the increasing amount of time children spend on screens.

Myopia, the common vision problem that causes close objects to appear clearly but not far ones, is on the rise globally. Symptoms of myopia can include headaches, eyestrain and squinting.

It is estimated that children between the ages of two and eight spend an average of two to three hours each day looking at screens. In order to prevent children's eyes from being damaged, the only remedy for them is to not spend so much time on screen devices.

"Environmental pollution" is a key reason for adults losing their sight nowadays, and consultants are apprehensive about gradually increasing numbers.

Lack of safety equipment during physical labour such as construction and steel work, also contributes to eye infections and blindness.

"Air pollution caused by industrialisation emissions affects eyesight," Dr Sujit Kumar Biswas, Consultant and Head, Department of Cornea of the organization told The Business Standard.

"Approximately 25 thousand patients register for cornea problems every year," he said, adding that people are nevertheless becoming health conscious, which may be contributing to the upward trend in identified eye problems.

To maintain a healthy and clean lifestyle, Dr Sujit recommends wearing sunglasses during the daytime, since ultraviolet rays of sunlight can cause eye damage.

He said industrial safety and security rules need to be maintained properly to ensure health safety.