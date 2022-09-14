PM re-stresses medical research to achieve excellence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today re-emphasised to put concentration on research in the country's medical sector, saying excellence is not achieved without research.

"Research in our health sector is so far insufficient . . . excellence is not achieved without research," the premier made the remark at the opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialized Hospital held at the BSMMU.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The premier urged the country's specialist physicians to spend more time on research alongside attending patients as research is very much urgent.

Expressing gratitude to BSMMU for their existing research works, Sheikh Hasina said, "BSMMU has to continue their endeavor in developing its education, research and medical activities."

She also called upon all to pay more attention to research to attain excellence in this field.

She appreciated BSMMU's own initiative for the appointment of Professor Emeritus to improve the quality of health education and research as well.

The prime minister urged all of the BSMMU's faculties and researchers to uplift the overall activities of the university to international standards with their wisdom and talent.

With Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque in the chair, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed delivered the welcome address.

Medical Education and Family Welfare Division secretary Md. Saiful Hassan Badal and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun also spoke.

At the outset of the function, a documentary on the super specialized hospital was screened.