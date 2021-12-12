Improved response at adolescent-friendly health centers: Study 

Accountability and responsiveness among service providers of Adolescent Friendly Health Service Centers has positively increased in terms of adolescents' health improvement, says a recent study report.

Plan International Bangladesh and its partner organisation Aparajeyo Bangladesh shared the findings on Sunday at an event held in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Under the "Y-Moves" project, the organisations conducted a community scorecard survey in 26 functional Adolescent Friendly Health Service Centers of Bangladesh.

Civil society organisations' and Youth Engagement for Sustainability (YES Bangladesh) arranged meetings separately with service recipients (adolescent and youth) and service providers using community scorecards and service providers scorecards on May 2021 and November 2021.

Based on the findings of scorecards, partners analysed data and developed the report.

This report presents findings and observations from 26 selective Adolescent Friendly Health Service Corner (AFHSC) qualitative data collection by using Scorecards.

A total of 876 adolescents engaged in scorecard intervention in this period. Among them, 311 are male and 565 are female.

According to the report, monitoring from the district family planning office and upazila family planning office has been increased in the period. Participants shared their satisfaction over improved waiting room facility, safe drinking water facility and separate toilet for girls and boys.

However, at MCHTI in Dhaka, MCWC's in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Naogaon, Jhalokathi and Baharshora Cox's Bazar UH&FWC, Noltana Barguna UH&FWC, Shapshori Rangamati UH&FWC, Jamtail Sirajganj UH&FWC, Sagordari Jessore UH&FWC and Barubari Kurigram UH&FWC no separate toilet facilities for boys and girls were found.

Dr Mohammed Sharif, director (MCH-Services) and line director (MCRAH), DGFP, joined the event as the chief guest.

He said, "This scorecard survey result will contribute to strengthening the Government's monitoring from district and sub-district office. The government has started establishing 592 model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres, following the model, more centres will be established countrywide. These centres will ensure improved health care services."

He also said Covid-19 has brought a unique challenge in the sector of adolescent health where ensuring general health care service became way too difficult.

Directorate General of Family Planning Programme Manager Md Jaynal Haque said, "We are working to improve healthcare service for adolescents and youths. Adolescent friendly healthcare is a new addition to the family planning sector.

He also emphasised the need for increasing positive attitude of the health service providers of the health care centres for better service.

Dr Tripti Bala, programme manager (Support Service & Coordination), DGFP, said, It is mandatory to ensure establishing signboards and guidelines in front of the service centres with proper information.

"Health is a crucial issue. We have to be determined to ensure health care service for all classes of people, especially for adolescents," she added.

According to the report, most of the adolescents' boys and girls mentioned that they were satisfied with the behaviours of Service Providers from the Adolescent Friendly Health Service Centre but a different scenario has been found in a few cases.

Lack of medicine, human resources, accessibility remain as major challenges, suggests the scorecard findings. Respondents and service providers also suggested separate waiting rooms for boys and girls to ensure privacy for adolescent clients.

Afroz Mahal, acting country director of Plan International Bangladesh, said, citizens and CSOs have a stronger role to play and there is more scope to work with the local government in a strengthened way.

Neelima Yasmeen, Head of Coastal Region and National Programme, Plan International Bangladesh, shared the welcome remarks.

Dr Ferdousi Begum, Lead SRHR, Plan International Bangladesh moderated an open discussion session where NGO representatives working countrywide in the sector of adolescent health discussed the challenges in the field.