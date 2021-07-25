Govt plans separate hospitals for dengue treatment 

The government is planning to set-up separate hospitals for treatment of dengue patients, considering the increasing number of dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said dengue fever has triggered fear amid the surge of Covid-19 pandemic as every day the number of dengue patients is on the rise, reports Bangla News24.com.

The minister came up with the remarks after visiting the 1,000-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) today.

"Many dengue patients are at risk of Covid-19 infection in hospitals; considering this situation, the government is planning to have specific hospitals for dengue patients.", he said.

Until Sunday, a total of 105 dengue patients were detected in the past 24 hours, according to the emergency operation centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier, another 104 and 85 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals on Saturday and Friday respectively while currently 460 dengue patients are taking treatment at hospitals in the capital.

Since January this year, a total of 1,574 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals and three died, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been operating anti-mosquito drives and mobile courts to destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitos.