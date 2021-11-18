Govt to monitor pharmacies to prevent resistance to antibiotics

Anyone caught selling counterfeit drugs or antibiotics without a prescription, will be identified as guilty and punished.

The Government has already shut down several pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies for selling antibiotics without a prescription, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister said, "Some unethical pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies encourage people to take antibiotics without consulting a doctor which is a criminal act."

Health Minister Zahid Malek addressed the issue on Thursday, during a discussion meeting on World Antibiotic Awareness Day-2021 at the Mohakhali head office of the Department of Drug Administration.

The Director General of the Department of Drug Administration, Major General Mahabubur Rahman, presided over the meeting.

"Our bodies have become resistant to antibiotics, the most important antimicrobial means of treatment for humans, due to the excessive and random consumption of antibiotics without a doctor's advice, as well as its use in poultry or fish farms, and cattle feed," he said.