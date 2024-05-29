World University Rankings 2024: 5 universities from China among top 10 in Asia

Five universities from China have secured spots among top ten in Asia, as per The Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024.

In the world's top 100, seven are from China.

The rankings also underscore the significant rise of universities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The top 10 universities in Asia are –

1. Tsinghua University, China

Established in 1911, Tsinghua University, located in northwest Beijing, offers 51 undergraduate programs and over 200 postgraduate degrees. It ranks in the top 20 globally and maintains top 40 positions in all 11 of THE's subject rankings.

2. Peking University, China

Founded at the end of the 19th century, Peking University is China's first modern national university. It is renowned for its programs in physical sciences and engineering and houses the largest university library in Asia with 11 million books and resources.

3. National University of Singapore

The National University of Singapore, the country's oldest and largest institution, excels in research and innovation. It ranks in the global top 20, with notable strengths in engineering, technology, law, and computer science. Its distinguished alumni include four Singaporean prime ministers and presidents, and two Malaysian prime ministers.

3. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Nanyang Technological University, a research-intensive institution with three campuses in Singapore, stands out in the Asia University Rankings for its excellence in engineering, technology, and computer science.

5. The University of Tokyo, Japan

Japan's highest-ranking university, The University of Tokyo, has climbed three positions to enter the top five in Asia. Established in 1877 as Japan's first national university, it offers a wide range of academic courses and features a unique structure that begins with a liberal arts program followed by specialised studies.

6. University of Hong Kong

In the University of Hong Kong (HKU) English is the primary language of instruction. The faculties include Architecture, Arts, Business and Economics (HKU Business School), Dentistry, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine (Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine), Science, and Social Sciences.

HKU hosts over 5,000 international students from 90 countries and regions, offering numerous opportunities for studying abroad.

7. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Shanghai Jiao Tong University offers over 60 undergraduate programs across nine major disciplines, including economics, law, literature, science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, management, and arts. It has more than 16,000 undergraduates and over 280,000 postgraduates, including over 6,000 doctoral candidates in approximately 200 programs. The university also features 11 state laboratories and national engineering research centers.

8. Fudan University, China

Founded in 1905 Fudan University in Shanghai, offers 70 undergraduate degree programmes across the arts, humanities and sciences, and prides itself on having an international outlook. A number of its courses are taught in English and the institution boasts global connections and exchange programmes with almost 200 overseas universities.

9. Zhejiang University, China

Located in Hangzhou – one of China's most picturesque cities – Zhejiang University is organised across seven faculties and 36 schools. It is home to 3,500 full-time academic members of staff and around 45,000 student. ZJU is also renowned for the number of business start-ups it gives rise to.

10. Chinese University of Hong Kong

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward-looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity and to bring together China and the West. Home to over 70 diverse nationalities, CUHK is proud to represent some of the world's most promising students and professionals.