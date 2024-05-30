Mayor Rezaul calls for utilisation of available products to make Chattogram as a tourism hub

30 May, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 11:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram boasts all kinds of tourism products including hills, sea, historical sites, indigenous communities, religious locations and many others. Even with such immense potential, these products are all currently underutilised. 

Therefore, to establish Chattogram as a tourism hub, the government and the private sector should work together to tap the great possibilities the port city offers.     

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Mmayor of Chattogram City Corporation said this at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day fair "Chittagong Travel Mart 2024" being held at Peninsula Chittagong Hotel from 30 May to 1 June, reads a press release. 

In his speech, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "Similar to foreign countries, we need to adorn our tourism sites beautifully with attractive services and facilities."

For this purpose, the mayor urged all concerned to be sincere and responsible to bring about further development of tourism in Chattogram. 

Anjan Shekhar Das, director, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Sujeewa Rodrigo, country manager, Bangladesh, Srilankan Airlines and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor, The Bangladesh Monitor also spoke on the occasion. 

The 14th edition of the Chattogram tourism fair is powered by the leading online travel agency buytickets.com and supported by US-Bangla Airlines as the airline partner. 

A total of 26 organisations from home and abroad including airlines, tour operators, hotels and resorts, OTAs and healthcare service providers showcased their products and services at the fair. 

The participants offered attractive discounts on their products and services for the visitors. 
Raffle draws were arranged every day for the pre-registered visitors and winners were awarded with air tickets and other attractive prizes.

