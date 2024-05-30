50 pirates surrender to RAB in Ctg, seeking normal life

A pirate surrenders to the RAB in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kaman in Chattogram on 30 May. Photo: Courtesy

Fifty pirates, yearning for a normal life, surrendered to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) in Chattogram today (30 May).

The surrender ceremony, held at the elite hall of Patenga RAB-7, witnessed the pirates, including one woman, lay down arms in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

RAB-7's Senior Assistant Director (Public Relations) Sharif-ul-Alam said that these pirates belonged to 12 separate groups operating across the coastal regions of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

"Forty-nine of the surrendered individuals are men, with one woman among them. Three of these pirates were previously listed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as wanted individuals," Sharif-ul-Alam added.

The authorities seized a significant cache of weaponry – 90 firearms, both domestic and foreign, along with 283 rounds of ammunition – from the surrendering pirates.

Sharif-ul-Alam highlighted RAB's successful operations in apprehending pirates and armed terrorists, mentioning the arrest of 342 such criminals from areas like Banshkhali, Chakaria, Pekua, Maheshkhali, and Qutubdia.

"These arrests resulted in the recovery of a staggering 2,603 weapons and a massive 29,123 rounds of ammunition," Sharif-ul-Alam added.

This surrender marks the third such event for RAB, with previous instances occurring in 2018 and 2020. During those events, 77 pirates surrendered and were subsequently offered rehabilitation opportunities through public-private initiatives.

These ongoing efforts have considerably diminished the activities of pirate groups in the coastal regions. The core objective of the surrender and rehabilitation programs lies in facilitating the return of these individuals to a normal life, ultimately promoting peace and stability in the affected areas.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan lauded the initiative, underlining the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating piracy and ensuring the safety and security of coastal communities.