Three-day Chittagong Travel Mart 2024 kicks off

Visitors at the Chittagong Travel Mart 2024 fair in Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

A three-day international tourism fair styled "Chittagong Travel Mart 2024" started in the port city today (30 May).

Some 26 companies from both home and abroad are exhibiting their products and services at the 14th edition of the fair being held at Peninsula Hotel.

The participants, including airlines, tour operators, hotels and resorts, online travel agencies, and healthcare institutions, are offering attractive discounts to the visitors.

The Chittagong Travel Mart, organised by travel and tourism publication the Bangladesh Monitor, will remain open to the public from 10:30am to 8:00pm daily until 1 June.

In the opening ceremony, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "Despite having immense potential for tourism in Chattogram, it has not been possible to fully utilise it."

He thinks that the government as well as private investors should come forward to make Chattogram an ideal tourist destination.

Anjan Shekhar Das, director at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sujeewa Rodrigo, country manager for SriLankan Airlines, Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, also addressed the opening ceremony.

buytickets.com, a leading online travel agency, is a sponsor of the event, with US-Bangla Airlines as its airline partner.