Topsoil cutting in Ctg: Convicted UP member now suspended

Abdullah Al Mamun, ward-6 member of Mirsharai Sadar Union Parishad. File Photo: Collected
Abdullah Al Mamun, ward-6 member of Mirsharai Sadar Union Parishad. File Photo: Collected

A man in Chattogram's Mirsharai upazila, who was earlier jailed for cutting topsoil from cropland and the slopes of hills, has been suspended from his position as a union parishad member.

The Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives on 26 May issued a notification suspending  Abdullah Al Mamun as ward-6 member of Mirsharai Sadar Union Parishad.

Earlier, on 29 February, Mamun was sentenced to three months imprisonment by a mobile court for cutting topsoil from the base of hills and croplands in the Madhyam Talbaria area of Mirsharai and supplying it to brick kilns. 

He was charged with violating Section-3 of the Balumohal and Soil Management Act 2010.

Mamun, however, walked out of the jail on bail after remaining behind bars for two months.   

Meanwhile, the CR (complaint registrar) case filed against him was taken into cognisance by the senior judicial magistrate of Chattogram. The Chattogram district administration recommended the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives to take the necessary action against him.

Previously, on 30 September last year, Mamun was arrested with a truck full of smuggled teak wood during a joint drive conducted by the police and the Forest Department at Madhyam Talbaria station area of Mirshrai sadar union.

