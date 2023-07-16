Don't be negligent even if dengue fever subsides: Health ministry issues 5 guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended consulting a doctor even if dengue fever subsides in order to avoid further complications.

In a notification on Sunday (16 July), the ministry issued five guidelines for raising awareness against the ongoing dengue situation in the country, stating, "If dengue fever subsides, do not neglect it and consult a doctor immediately to avoid further complications."

In regards to maintaining caution with fever, the ministry advised taking necessary medical care at the onset of symptoms, including taking a dengue detection test as per the doctor's advice from the nearest health centre.

Besides, the ministry also urged people to use mosquito nets during the day or when sleeping at night.

"Remove accumulated water in and around the house, from under-construction buildings, educational institutions and maintain cleanliness," reads the notice.