Don't be negligent even if dengue fever subsides: Health ministry issues 5 guidelines

Health

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

Don't be negligent even if dengue fever subsides: Health ministry issues 5 guidelines

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 05:24 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended consulting a doctor even if dengue fever subsides in order to avoid further complications.

In a notification on Sunday (16 July), the ministry issued five guidelines for raising awareness against the ongoing dengue situation in the country, stating, "If dengue fever subsides, do not neglect it and consult a doctor immediately to avoid further complications."

In regards to maintaining caution with fever, the ministry advised taking necessary medical care at the onset of symptoms, including taking a dengue detection test as per the doctor's advice from the nearest health centre.

Besides, the ministry also urged people to use mosquito nets during the day or when sleeping at night.

"Remove accumulated water in and around the house, from under-construction buildings, educational institutions and maintain cleanliness," reads the notice.

Top News

Health Ministry / Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

1h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

1h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September