Physicians for not arresting doctors over alleged mistreatment without investigation

Top physicians in the country have called on authorities not to arrest doctors on allegations of mistreatment of patients without any investigation.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing of the Federation of All Society Bangladesh at around 10pm Monday (17 July), they demanded the immediate release of two doctors of the Central Hospital who were arrested after a young woman named Mahbuba Rahman Akhi died along with her newborn following an operation during her delivery at the hospital.

"Police harassment will end up discouraging doctors from providing treatment to critical patients ultimately damaging the healthcare system," Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (planning and development) of the Directorate General of Health Directorate and president of the federation said in a written statement.

He said, "We do not support negligence in treatment. We are not against taking action subject to proper investigation to proven negligence. But in any civilised country, there is no media trial of a doctor over the death of a patient due to medical reasons.

"In other countries, a report is prepared with utmost confidentiality by the doctor, the patient's next of kin and specialist doctors. That report is conveyed to the appropriate authorities. No case is filed against doctors without investigation based only on allegations."

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS and president of the federation, attended the event along with Professor Dr Md Titu Miah, director general of the Department of Medical Education and president of the Society of Medicine President.

Prof Khurshid Alam called on authorities concerned to make sure that no innocent is punished due to rash actions.

Meanwhile, replying to a query at the briefing, Professor Dr Farhana Dewan said the Bangladesh Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh has submitted a report on the Central Hospital incident.

The matter will be reviewed on Tuesday (18 July) afternoon, she added.

