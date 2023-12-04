DGHS warns Ctg’s Imperial Hospital for changing name breaching licensing terms

Imperial Hospital in Chattogram has changed its name to Apollo Imperial, allegedly violating the terms of its licence, sparking concerns about potential misinformation and fraudulent activities.

The Chattogram Civil Surgeon has issued a stern condemnation against the healthcare facility for unauthorised changes to its name and ordered them to stop using the changed name.

District Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury expressed deep concern over the change of name, terming it illegal, and a breach of licence conditions.

In the notice issued on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has ordered the hospital management to settle all discrepancies and comply with the original licensing conditions within 10 days.

It also ordered the immediate cessation of all unauthorised activities, such as billboards, signboards, advertisements, official pads, and letters bearing the name "Apollo Imperial".

Failure to comply within the stipulated time frame may result in legal actions and penalties, it added.

The controversy came to light after a service provider filed a complaint, alleging that the hospital was operating under a name reminiscent of a facility in India.

Imperial Hospital's medical coordinator Dr Arif Uddin Ahmed filed a case with the Chattogram Senior Judge Court-1 on 30 November, over his termination and asked him to talk to Apollo Imperial Hospital's management.

Regarding the allegations, Dr Ananth N Rao, chief executive officer of Imperial Hospital, says he is not aware of the situation and has deferred inquiries to the managing director and chairman.

The Civil Surgeon emphasised the importance of protecting the public from potential fraud and confusion, underscoring the need for the hospital to adhere to licensing regulations.

He has urged all healthcare establishments to operate with integrity and to adhere to licensing conditions.

Earlier in July 2022, Chennai-based healthcare group Apollo Hospitals had signed an agreement with Imperial Hospital Limited, Chattogram, to enable access to world-class treatments for Bangladeshi patients.

Under this agreement, Apollo Hospitals will operate and manage the 375-bed Imperial Hospital renaming it "Apollo Imperial Hospital" for 10 years.

The hospital chain has branches in 25 countries including the UK, Mauritius, Egypt, Barbados, Vietnam, Fiji Island, Bahrain, and Nigeria with upcoming projects in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Samoa.

