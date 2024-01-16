DGHS seeks info on all private hospitals and clinics in the country

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:58 am

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) instructed all departmental directors and civil surgeons to provide information on all private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks in the country within seven days.

"The list of unregistered (unlicensed) private hospitals or clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks located in the area under your control should be sent within seven working days," said the order issued by DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan.

On Monday (16 January), the High Court (HC) asked the director of the Health Services Division for a list of all licensed and unlicensed private hospitals across the country and gave three months to prepare and submit the list.

An HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule.

