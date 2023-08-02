12 dengue patients die, 2,711 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 08:45 pm

12 dengue patients die, 2,711 hospitalised in 24 hours

According to the DGHS, although the rate of dengue infection remains stable in Dhaka it keeps rising outside the capital

A dengue patients lies on her bed at the Mugda Medical College and Hospital. The photo was taken on 25 July. Photo: Nayem Ali
A dengue patients lies on her bed at the Mugda Medical College and Hospital. The photo was taken on 25 July. Photo: Nayem Ali

A total of 12 more dengue patients died and 2,711 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The death toll from dengue has risen to 273 with the new additions, while 57,127 have been been hospitalised this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,130 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest were from various parts of the country.

So far 47,529 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,325 dengue patients, including 4,869 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

According to the DGHS, although the rate of dengue infection remains stable in Dhaka it keeps rising outside the capital.

Even in the busiest hospitals for the treatment of dengue patients in the capital, beds designated for dengue patients are now vacant, said Director (MIS) of DGHS Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossain at a virtual briefing on the dengue situation in the country on Wednesday afternoon.

At present, the highest number of dengue patients in Dhaka are admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital, which has a total of 600 beds for patients.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

