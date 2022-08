7 unauthorised health facilities shut down in Dhaka

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday (30 August) shut down seven hospitals and diagnostic centres in Dhaka during a nationwide drive against illegal health care facilities.

The closed health facilities are – Bangladesh Eye Trust Hospital in Rayer Bazar, Alo diagnostic centres in Kamrangirchar, Nur Diagnostic Centre in Kamrangirchar, Inan Diagnostic Centre in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka Diagnostic and Consultation Centre in Kamrangirchar, Simantic Clinic in Khilgaon, Mukti Nursing Home in Khilgaon.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has recommenced a 72-hour operation since Monday to close unregistered hospitals, diagnostic centres and clinics across the country.

The drive will continue till Thursday.