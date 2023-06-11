As dengue turns worse, doctors advise caution after fever subsides

As there is a risk of more dengue cases in the next few days due to rain, doctors have advised that patients be alert for 24 hours after the fever goes away, and if necessary, go to hospital immediately.

As many as 22 people have died of dengue so far this year when there were none this time last year.

All dengue patients who died this year were suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome rather than fever, Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director, Disease Control, Director General of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) told the Business Standard.

Doctors said the risk of dengue patients starts after the fever goes away. There is a high fever for the first three days of dengue. Then the fever subsides and patients feel they have recovered.

However, even after the fever subsides, one should eat more water, and liquid, and take rest to avoid having shock syndrome, they advised.

Prof Ridwanur Rahman, medicine specialist and head of the research centre at Universal Medical College, told TBS "After fever breaks, the patient's blood pressure drops and the patient goes into shock."

"So after the fever goes away, you should go to the hospital if you experience excessive vomiting, loose stools, loss of appetite or any other discomfort," he said.

Medicine specialist Dr Robeda Amin told The Business Standard if the patient remains in shock for long, multi-organ failure occurs. That is why, more patients are now dying from dengue shock syndrome.

So if anyone suffers from fever, they have to be given more liquid at home to stop them from going into shock.

As many as 156 more dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the DGHS.

This year, the health directorate has recorded 3,021 dengue cases and 2,450 recoveries so far.

Currently, a total of 549 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque, director, Dhaka Medical College told TBS, "At least 10 patients are being admitted to hospital with dengue every day. There are 62 patients admitted. Patients are coming to the hospital in critical condition," he added.

Brig Gen Kazi Rashid-un-Nabi, director of Sir Salimullah Medical College [Mitford Hospital], told TBS, this year most of the dengue patients are in their 30s.

"Dengue patients are more concerned about platelets but it is important to keep the blood pressure under control," he said.

Rain to increase dengue

Due to rain, the number of patients will increase at a massive rate in the next few days due to rain, Jahangirnagar University zoology department professor Entomologist Kabirul Bashar told TBS.

Kabirul Bashar suggested dengue hotspot management immediately, where addresses of dengue patients should be collected to clear their houses of mosquitoes.

Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, director, Management Information System (MIS), DGHS said, steps are being taken to store the data of dengue patients and monitor the movement of dengue.

"Hospitals have been asked to collect mobile numbers and addresses of incoming patients," he added.

Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) said in a press conference on Saturday that adequate preparations have been made for dengue treatment in every department.