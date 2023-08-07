Dengue infection may rise due to intermittent rain

Mother tries to comfort her crying baby girl infected with Dengue at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

At least 14 more dengue patients died and 2,751 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Entomologists are expressing concerns about a potential rise in dengue cases due to intermittent rainfall.

Khalilur Rahman, former chief entomologist of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said rainwater accumulated in containers, plastics in roofs, drains, and places in between two buildings could contribute to a heightened proliferation of mosquitoes, further exacerbating the issue of mosquito-borne diseases.

Khalilur Rahman told The Business Standard, with the rain, mosquito breeding sites will form on rooftops, water-filled containers, garbage containers, plastic, and between buildings. Rising mosquito density could lead to more cases.

An estimated 3,000 dengue cases daily are expected in the next month, he opines.

With the latest figure, a total of 327 dengue patients have died and 69,483 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS data.

Of the new cases, 1,119 were reported in Dhaka city and 1632 from various parts of the country.

A total of 9,572 dengue patients, including 4,652 in Dhaka and 4,920 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Khalilur Rahman thinks Aedes aegypti is not responsible alone for the rise of dengue cases outside Dhaka but Aedes albopictus is also responsible.

He said the ratio of Aedes albopictus is high in Jashore, Barishal, and Satkhira districts where the dengue cases have been rising in the last few days. "We should start research on Aedes albopictus as controlling this type of mosquito is difficult," he said.

Khalilur Rahman said to control mosquito breeding, the city corporation should engage the community, conduct house-to-house visits and apply larvicide to destroy breeding sources. Failing this, dengue reduction before October is unlikely."

We have to wait for Dengue vaccine: Health Minister

Despite the increase in dengue infection in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said "The use of the dengue vaccine is still not being considered. We have to wait a little more for the vaccine as it is still in the developing stage."

In response to questions from journalists at his office on Monday, the minister said "We are in contact with all vaccine-producing nations. As soon as the World Health Organization (WHO) endorses a vaccine, we will actively pursue its acquisition. As we have not yet received a dengue vaccine of that quality, the WHO has not yet approved any."