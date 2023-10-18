Dengue deaths cross record 1200-mark in Bangladesh's history

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:37 pm

Around 217 people died due to viral fever in the last 18 days

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh is grappling with an alarming surge in dengue outbreaks with a record number of fatalities caused by this viral fever.

This year, for the first time in the nation's history, the death toll from dengue has reached 1,206, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, 16 more casualties have been reported and 2,495 new dengue patients were hospitalised, it added. 

The situation has escalated rapidly, with 217 people losing their lives to the viral fever in just the last 18 days. 

Of the new cases, 574 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,921 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 8,299 dengue patients, including 2,468 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 247,193 dengue cases and 237,688 recoveries this year.

In the month of September alone, the dengue outbreak reached alarming levels, with a shocking 396 reported fatalities and a staggering 79,598 confirmed cases, according to DGHS data.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. 

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. 

