Cross-border radio help gets Bangladeshi girl life-saving medicine

Health

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 07:50 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 07:53 am

Representational image
Representational image

A seven-year-old girl in Bangladesh, diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, received vital medication from India with the help of the collaborative efforts of amateur radio operators across both countries.

The medicine, which is currently unavailable in Bangladesh, reached the girl on Friday (24 November) night, reports Times of India.

Subaita Tasnim Zara, a resident of Barguna near Barisal, was detected with subacute sclerosing panencephalitis that affects kids and young adults.

The disease, a deadly disorder of the brain, is related to measles. 

While the measles virus does not normally cause brain damage, an abnormal immune response to measles may cause severe illness and even death. 

Doctors at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital tried a particular anti-viral drug, which is a combination of inosine, acetamidobenzoic acid, and dimethylaminoisopropanol.

"We admitted her to the medical college ten days ago. She was shivering with very high fever. Doctors had tried several medicines, but she responded to a particular one," said Md Jasimuddin, Zara's father.

"Unfortunately, the hospital did not have enough stock of the medicine. None of the stockists in Bangladesh had the medicine with them," he added.

Meanwhile, doctors told the family to get the medicine as fast as possible. 

"We then got in touch with Rahat Khan — an amateur HAM radio operator and an engineer. He activated his network in neighbouring countries, including India," said Jasim.

Amateur radio operators in West Bengal learned about the medicine two days ago. 

"Our members in every state started reporting non-availability of the particular brand. But, we managed to get an alternative of the brand from Kerala, but the doctor in Bangladesh was not sure how the kid would respond to that," said Ambarish Nag Biswas, founder of the West Bengal Radio Club.

Operators across India then found a distributor in New Delhi who had the particular brand. 

"The radio operators in India got hold of a Bangladeshi national who returned home from New Delhi. They handed over the medicine to him, and it reached us by Friday night," Jasim added.

