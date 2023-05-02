WHO provides 11 lakh bivalent vaccines to Bangladesh: Minister

World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided 11 lakh bivalent vaccines to Bangladesh to fight omicron and delta varieties of Coronavirus.

"It will provide 20 lahks more bivalent vaccines. Soon these vaccines will be given as booster doses," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque was addressing a meeting at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The ministry organised the meeting to celebrate "National Health and Welfare Day-2023" on the occasion of the unconquerable journey of the Directorate General of Health Services to ensure universal healthcare for the people of the country.

The Health Minister said currently in 51 government hospitals of the country, patients are receiving "afternoon specialised consultant service" from specialist doctors.

"We have noticed that the people of the country are happy with this service. Doctors are also happy to provide medical services to people. That is why the scope of this service is being extended."

This specialised consultant service will be launched in 100 more hospitals within the next week, he informed.