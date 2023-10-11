China to provide large-scale anti-dengue aid in a few days: Ambassador Yao

UNB
11 October, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 01:13 pm

File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: UNB
File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday said that President Xi Jinping and and the Chinese government are "deeply concerned" about the dengue epidemic in Bangladesh and announced that China will provide 25 million RMB ($3.5 million) anti-dengue aid to Bangladesh.

"Today, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh is handing over 700 sets of Dengue kits to Enam Medical College and Hospital, which would meet the demand for tests for over 18,000 people," he said at the hospital in Savar.

This marks only a starting point, and there will be more anti-dengue aid on a larger scale coming from China in a few days, said the ambassador.

"With our joint effort in mitigating the current dengue surge, the bond of friendship between the two countries and peoples would be further enhanced," said Ambassador Yao.

As a time-tested friend and strategic partner of Bangladesh, the envoy said, China is committed to working with Bangladesh in addressing public health challenges, which was manifested by their joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, and Chief Executive Officer of Enam Medical College and Hospital Dr Anawarul Quader Nazim were present among others.

"This year by far, we have witnessed the severest dengue epidemic in Bangladesh's history, causing grief to thousands of families while exerting unbearable pressure on the local hospital system," Ambassador Yao said.

He expressed his deepest sympathy for those who died of the disease and his sincerest condolences to their family members.

"I salute, with the highest respect, the doctors and medical workers who have fought sleeplessly on the front for months. You have saved the lives of many. Your hard work is highly appreciated," he said.

At this critical moment of combating dengue, China stands with Bangladesh like always, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

President Xi emphasized that both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of their own development and revitalization, and the Chinese side stands ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Bangladesh, push bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, and better benefit the people of the two countries.

