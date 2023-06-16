Central Hospital's operating theatre shut down over newborn's death

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 07:37 pm

The operating theatre of Dhaka's Central Hospital has been shut down in connection with the death of a newborn baby. 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an order on Friday, citing unsatisfactory quality of the hospital's ICU and emergency services. 

The decision was made after a DGHS inspection team visited the hospital.

The closure comes after Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, a caesarean patient, accused the hospital authorities of deception, resulting in her being put on life support. 

On 14 June, the family filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. They were later arrested by Dhanmondi police.

Furthermore, the health directorate has restricted gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha from providing specialist services at Central Hospital until written permission is granted. 

Dr Sheikh Daud Adnan, Director for Hospitals & Clinics at DGHS, confirmed this development to The Business Standard.

Besides, the Central Hospital has to cover all medical expenses incurred by Mahbuba's family and further expenses related to her treatment and any associated complications.

Additionally, they are required to submit all relevant documents pertaining to the involved physicians and Mahbuba's treatment to the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC).

The DGHS will then proceed with necessary actions based on BMDC's decision regarding the doctors' registration.

In addition, the Central Hospital is obligated to bear all expenses associated with the legal cases filed against Dr Shahajadi and Dr Munna.

The health directorate further said any compensation requested by the aggrieved family should be resolved in accordance with the existing law. 

It also stated that all relevant documents pertaining to the complaint will be forwarded to the Health Services Division and the health ministry and necessary actions will be taken based on instructions received from the ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday (14 June), family members Mahabuba Akhi alleged that Dhaka's Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during delivery, which led to the death of a newborn baby and caused major injuries to the mother.

"Being influenced by a video on Facebook, my sister wanted to have a normal delivery under Dr Sangjukta Saha's care at Central Hospital. On Friday midnight when she went into labour, she was taken to the hospital from Cumilla and admitted," said Shakhawat Hossain Shamim, a cousin of patient Akhi.

"After 40 minutes of exercise prescribed for normal delivery immediately after the admission, Akhi was suddenly taken to the operating theatre. At one point, Dr Shahjadi, assistant of Sangjukta Saha, came out to call another physician named Dr Milli. She informed us that they were trying their best as Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha had not been in the hospital," he told The Business Standard.

"This surprised us. If Dr Sangjukta Saha was not in the operation theatre, who did the operation? It was her assistant Dr Shahjadi. We realised that we have been deceived and both the baby and the mother, who were normal and healthy, were injured," Shamim continued and said they enquired the hospital authorities about the fraudulence but did not get any satisfactory reply.

At one point, they called the police on the emergency hotline 999. "After talking to the hospital authorities, the police advised us to take the patients to the BSMMU. As there were no vacant seats, we went to LabAid," Shamim said.

"The child is already dead. My sister is now on life support as all her vital organs have failed, and doctors may pronounce her dead soon," he added.

When contacted, Central Hospital Director MA Kashem said eleven of their employees, including doctors and nurses, were suspended in connection with the incident.

"Besides, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the allegations. When I get the investigation report, I can tell more about it," he told The Business Standard.

LabAid Doctor MA Shamim told TBS, "Akhi was brought here from Central Hospital on ventilation. The patient has very little chance of survival."

Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "If the doctor [Sangjukti Saha of Central Hospital] is not in the country but the hospital authorities say she is there, then it is a fraud. If the patient's relatives complain, we can take action against the hospital."

