Newborn dies, mother on life support as family alleges deception by hospital

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:47 pm

Family members of a caesarean patient, Mahabuba Akhi, have alleged that Dhaka's Central Hospital has deceived them about the presence of its gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha in the delivery operation, causing the death of the newborn baby and major injury to the mother.

"Being influenced by a video on Facebook, my sister wanted to have a normal delivery under Dr Sangjukta Saha's care at Central Hospital. On Friday midnight when she went into labour, she was taken to the hospital from Cumilla and was admitted," said Shakhawat Hossain Shamim, a cousin of patient Akhi.

"After 40 minutes of exercise prescribed for normal delivery immediately after the admission, Akhi was suddenly taken to the operating theatre. At one point, Dr Shahjadi, assistant of Sangjukta Saha, came out to call another physician named Dr Milli. She informed us that they were trying their best as Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha had not been in the hospital," he told The Business Standard.

"This surprised us. If Dr Sangjukta Saha was not in the operation theatre, who did the operation? It was her assistant Dr Shahjadi. We realised that we have been deceived and both the baby and the mother, who were normal and healthy, were injured," Shamim continued and said they enquired the hospital authorities about the fraudulence but did not get any satisfactory reply.

At one point, they called the police on 999. "After talking to the hospital authorities, the police advised us to take the patients to the BSMMU. As there were no vacant seats, we went to LabAid," Shamim said.

"The child is already dead. My sister is now on life support as all her vital organs have failed, and doctors may pronounce her dead soon," he added.

A written complaint has been filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station over the incident.

When contacted, Central Hospital Director MA Kashem said eleven of their employees, including doctors and nurses, have been suspended in connection with the incident.

"Besides, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the allegations. When I get the investigation report, I can tell more about it," he told The Business Standard.

LabAid Doctor MA Shamim told TBS, "Akhi was brought here from Central Hospital with ventilation support. The patient has very little chance of survival."

Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "If the doctor [Sangjukti Saha of Central Hospital] is not in the country but the hospital authorities say she is there, then it is a fraud. If the patient's relatives complain, we can take action against the hospital."

Meanwhile, students of seven colleges under Dhaka University will form a human chain at Nilkhet at 10am on Thursday to protest the irregularities in Akhi's treatment and to demand compensation. Akhi is a master's level student at the Eden Mohila College.

