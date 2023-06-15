2 Central Hospital doctors arrested over newborn's death

2 Central Hospital doctors arrested over newborn&#039;s death

Two doctors of Dhaka's Central Hospital have been arrested in connection with the death of a newborn baby after family members raised allegations of deception by hospital authorities, which also led to the mother being put on life support.

Police arrested them last night after the aggrieved family filed a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station accusing Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna of deception and wrong treatment, Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Masum told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Wednesday (14 June), family members of a caesarean patient, Mahabuba Akhi, alleged that Dhaka's Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during delivery, which led to the death of a newborn baby and caused major injuries to the mother.

"Being influenced by a video on Facebook, my sister wanted to have a normal delivery under Dr Sangjukta Saha's care at Central Hospital. On Friday midnight when she went into labour, she was taken to the hospital from Cumilla and admitted," said Shakhawat Hossain Shamim, a cousin of patient Akhi.

"After 40 minutes of exercise prescribed for normal delivery immediately after the admission, Akhi was suddenly taken to the operating theatre. At one point, Dr Shahjadi, assistant of Sangjukta Saha, came out to call another physician named Dr Milli. She informed us that they were trying their best as Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha had not been in the hospital," he told The Business Standard.

"This surprised us. If Dr Sangjukta Saha was not in the operation theatre, who did the operation? It was her assistant Dr Shahjadi. We realised that we have been deceived and both the baby and the mother, who were normal and healthy, were injured," Shamim continued and said they enquired the hospital authorities about the fraudulence but did not get any satisfactory reply.

At one point, they called the police on the emergency hotline 999. "After talking to the hospital authorities, the police advised us to take the patients to the BSMMU. As there were no vacant seats, we went to LabAid," Shamim said.

"The child is already dead. My sister is now on life support as all her vital organs have failed, and doctors may pronounce her dead soon," he added.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station over the incident.

When contacted, Central Hospital Director MA Kashem said eleven of their employees, including doctors and nurses, were suspended in connection with the incident.

"Besides, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the allegations. When I get the investigation report, I can tell more about it," he told The Business Standard.

LabAid Doctor MA Shamim told TBS, "Akhi was brought here from Central Hospital on ventilation. The patient has very little chance of survival."

Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "If the doctor [Sangjukti Saha of Central Hospital] is not in the country but the hospital authorities say she is there, then it is a fraud. If the patient's relatives complain, we can take action against the hospital."

Meanwhile, students of seven colleges under Dhaka University will form a human chain at Nilkhet at 10am on Thursday to protest the irregularities in Akhi's treatment and to demand compensation. Akhi is a master's level student at the Eden Mohila College.

